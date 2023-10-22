Head-To-Head Contrast: Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) and Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) and Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kumba Iron Ore and Acerinox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A Acerinox 3.18% 16.26% 6.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and Acerinox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kumba Iron Ore 0 2 1 0 2.33 Acerinox 0 0 3 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerinox has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kumba Iron Ore and Acerinox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kumba Iron Ore $4.54 billion N/A $917.54 million N/A N/A Acerinox $9.16 billion 0.26 $585.86 million $0.48 9.79

Kumba Iron Ore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acerinox.

Dividends

Kumba Iron Ore pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Acerinox pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Acerinox beats Kumba Iron Ore on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kumba Iron Ore

(Get Free Report)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province. It supplies its iron ore to the steel industry, as well as exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Kumba Iron Ore Limited operates as a subsidiary of Anglo South Africa Capital (Proprietary) Limited.

About Acerinox

(Get Free Report)

Acerinox, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil, slabs, billets, and plates. It provides long products, which include steel and color coated wires, hexagonal wire rods, peeled, bars, hot and cold reinforcement bars, black bars, and steel profiles. In additions, it offers stainless steel grades, such as austenitic, ferritic, duplex, martensitic, and welding. Acerinox, S.A. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.