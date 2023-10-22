Head-To-Head Contrast: China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China MeiDong Auto and Group 1 Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China MeiDong Auto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Group 1 Automotive $16.22 billion 0.21 $751.50 million $46.38 5.25

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than China MeiDong Auto.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China MeiDong Auto 0 1 0 0 2.00 Group 1 Automotive 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China MeiDong Auto and Group 1 Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Group 1 Automotive has a consensus target price of $328.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.67%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than China MeiDong Auto.

Profitability

This table compares China MeiDong Auto and Group 1 Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China MeiDong Auto N/A N/A N/A Group 1 Automotive 3.98% 28.33% 9.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats China MeiDong Auto on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China MeiDong Auto

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services. In addition, the company engages in the trading of used vehicles and property management. It operates self-operated stores in Beijing, Hebei, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong, Gansu, and Anhui provinces. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China. China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Apex Sail Limited.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquarters in Houston, Texas.

