Head to Head Contrast: Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) & Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF)

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and Getty Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Getty Realty $165.59 million 8.10 $90.04 million $1.38 19.25

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

83.6% of Getty Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Getty Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Getty Realty 39.48% 8.51% 4.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and Getty Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Getty Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of C$16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.88%. Getty Realty has a consensus target price of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.31%. Given Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Getty Realty.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing markets. The current portfolio totals 11.4 million square feet valued at approximately $3.4 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform. Primaris is very well-capitalized and is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities at an extraordinary moment in the evolution of the Canadian retail property landscape.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio included 1,053 freestanding properties located in 39 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

