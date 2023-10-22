Head to Head Review: CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) & Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and CF Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank A/S $5.83 billion N/A -$717.63 million $0.09 127.89 CF Bankshares $70.97 million 1.14 $18.16 million $2.71 5.67

CF Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Danske Bank A/S. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danske Bank A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Danske Bank A/S pays out 822.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CF Bankshares pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Danske Bank A/S and CF Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank A/S 0 2 2 0 2.50 CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danske Bank A/S currently has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 725.37%. Given Danske Bank A/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Danske Bank A/S is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of CF Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank A/S 2.69% 0.79% 0.03% CF Bankshares 18.84% 13.13% 0.99%

Summary

CF Bankshares beats Danske Bank A/S on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities. It also provides advisory services to personal and private banking customers; and business advisory services, including acquisition, change of ownership, strategic development, or international expansion. In addition, the company offers financing, risk management, investment, and financial advisory services for large corporates and institutions; healthcare solutions; and online and mobile banking services. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. Further, it provides online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposits. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

