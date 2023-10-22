Head to Head Review: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) vs. InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 34.72% 8.47% 3.74% InvenTrust Properties 1.62% 0.25% 0.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RPT Realty and InvenTrust Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 4 0 0 2.00 InvenTrust Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

RPT Realty presently has a consensus price target of $11.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.96%. InvenTrust Properties has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.71%. Given RPT Realty’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. RPT Realty pays out 76.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvenTrust Properties pays out 1,433.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RPT Realty has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and InvenTrust Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. RPT Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RPT Realty and InvenTrust Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $217.66 million 4.01 $84.05 million $0.73 13.79 InvenTrust Properties $236.71 million 7.01 $52.23 million $0.06 409.73

RPT Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InvenTrust Properties. RPT Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of RPT Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RPT Realty beats InvenTrust Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the common shares) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol RPT. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 43 wholly-owned shopping centers, 13 shopping centers owned through its grocery-anchored joint venture, and 49 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture, which together represent 14.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). As of June 30, 2023, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.2% leased.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. We pursue our business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) member since 2013.

