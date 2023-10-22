Head-To-Head Review: Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Rubis pays an annual dividend of C$1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Delek Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $4.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Rubis pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Delek Logistics Partners pays out 115.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rubis and Delek Logistics Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubis N/A N/A N/A Delek Logistics Partners 14.87% -132.78% 9.35%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubis N/A N/A N/A C$2.68 8.07 Delek Logistics Partners $1.04 billion 1.79 $159.05 million $3.60 11.84

This table compares Rubis and Delek Logistics Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Delek Logistics Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Rubis. Rubis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delek Logistics Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Rubis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rubis and Delek Logistics Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubis 0 0 0 0 N/A Delek Logistics Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Delek Logistics Partners has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.58%. Given Delek Logistics Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delek Logistics Partners is more favorable than Rubis.

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners beats Rubis on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubis

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities for commercial and industrial customers in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates through Retail & Marketing, Support & Services, and Renewable Electricity production segments. It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for fuels, chemicals, and agri-food products; and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, and lubricants. The company also provides infrastructure, transportation, supply, and services for supporting the development of downstream distribution and marketing activities; and produces photovoltaic electricity. Rubis was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment includes refined products terminals and pipelines in Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. This segment provides marketing services for the refined products and terminalling services at refined products terminals to independent third parties. The Storage and Transportation segment comprises tanks, offloading facilities, trucks, and ancillary assets, which provide crude oil, intermediate, and refined products transportation and storage services. The Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures segment owns a portion of three joint ventures that have constructed separate crude oil pipeline systems and related ancillary assets, which serves third parties and subsidiaries primarily in the Permian Basin and Gulf Coast regions. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Delek Logistics Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Delek US Holdings, Inc.

