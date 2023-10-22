Head-To-Head Survey: Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) & Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alvotech and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alvotech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvotech N/A N/A N/A Cidara Therapeutics -9.72% -67.95% -12.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alvotech and Cidara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvotech $85.02 million N/A -$513.58 million N/A N/A Cidara Therapeutics $64.29 million 1.20 -$29.80 million ($0.13) -6.58

Risk and Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alvotech.

Alvotech has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alvotech and Cidara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvotech 0 3 0 0 2.00 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alvotech currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 445.17%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Alvotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.1% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alvotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Alvotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvotech

(Get Free Report)

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass. It also offers AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, which is in early phase development to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other indications; AVT16, a biosimilar to an immunology product; AVT23, a biosimilar to Xolair, which is in late-stage development to treat nasal polyps; and AVT33, a biosimilar to an oncology product. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and the SARS-CoV-2 strains causing COVID-19. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.