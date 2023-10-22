Head to Head Survey: Sumco (SUMCF) vs. Its Competitors

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductor Equipment & Materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sumco to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco N/A N/A N/A Sumco Competitors -54.82% -77.48% -15.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumco and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco N/A N/A 0.90 Sumco Competitors $248.96 million $8.28 million 5.28

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sumco’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sumco. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

17.5% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Materials” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sumco and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sumco Competitors 52 226 680 2 2.66

As a group, “Semiconductor Equipment & Materials” companies have a potential upside of 32.91%. Given Sumco’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sumco has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Sumco competitors beat Sumco on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

