Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of HR opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -269.57%.

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,155,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,943.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after buying an additional 2,871,686 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

