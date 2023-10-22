Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 4,062 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $148.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $126.48 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.08. The company has a market cap of $348.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

