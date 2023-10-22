Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Hess Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %

HESM stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6011 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $42,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 179,205.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,151,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,496 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 3,258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 808,511 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,139,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after purchasing an additional 728,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 518,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

