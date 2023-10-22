Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $27.86, but opened at $29.24. Hilltop shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 30,117 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hilltop Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 498,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 371,133 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 579,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 354,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,134,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 327,605 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

