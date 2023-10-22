Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.9% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HD opened at $286.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.00 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.