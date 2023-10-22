Howard Coleman Purchases 89,293 Shares of Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP – Get Free Report) insider Howard Coleman purchased 89,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,324.07 ($20,458.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. It also makes fund of fund investments in private equity funds, small and medium-sized companies. The firm invests in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology and communication services industries.

