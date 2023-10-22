H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research boosted their target price on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in H&R Block by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.