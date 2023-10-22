Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823,508 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523,848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 343.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,558,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,476,000 after buying an additional 5,854,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after buying an additional 5,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

