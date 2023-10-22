Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $129.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $127.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

In other news, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,787.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,787.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

