icetana Limited (ASX:ICE) Insider Buys A$20,000.02 in Stock

icetana Limited (ASX:ICE – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Macfarlane acquired 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.02 ($12,658.24).

Matthew Macfarlane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Matthew Macfarlane acquired 8,333,333 shares of icetana stock.

icetana Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90.

icetana Company Profile

icetana Limited, a Software as a Service software company, provides video analytics solutions in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company engages in the development and commercialization of icetana Solution, an AI-assisted video surveillance software to provide automated real-time anomalous event detection.

