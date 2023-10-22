IEH (IEHC) versus The Competition Critical Comparison

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) is one of 4 public companies in the “Electronic connectors” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare IEH to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of shares of all “Electronic connectors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of IEH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “Electronic connectors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IEH and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IEH 0 0 0 0 N/A IEH Competitors 9 215 203 38 2.58

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Electronic connectors” companies have a potential upside of 29.29%. Given IEH’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IEH has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

IEH has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IEH’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IEH and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IEH -33.98% -24.93% -21.03% IEH Competitors -4.08% 2.47% -0.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IEH and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IEH $19.14 million -$6.50 million -2.92 IEH Competitors $3.48 billion $493.59 million 5.31

IEH’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IEH. IEH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IEH competitors beat IEH on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

IEH Company Profile

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets. The company was formerly known as Industrial Heat Treating Company, Inc. and changed its name to IEH Corporation in March 1989. IEH Corporation was founded in 1941 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

