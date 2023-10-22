IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMAX shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

NYSE IMAX opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. IMAX has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. IMAX had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.69 million. Equities analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $66,733.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at $584,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 42.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $151,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

