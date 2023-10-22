Incitec Pivot (INCZY) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) is one of 123 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Incitec Pivot to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Incitec Pivot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Incitec Pivot and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incitec Pivot N/A N/A N/A Incitec Pivot Competitors -20.66% -36.96% -3.92%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Incitec Pivot pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Incitec Pivot pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 96.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Incitec Pivot is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Incitec Pivot and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incitec Pivot 1 0 0 0 1.00 Incitec Pivot Competitors 811 2954 3663 13 2.39

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 55.39%. Given Incitec Pivot’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Incitec Pivot has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Incitec Pivot and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Incitec Pivot N/A N/A 12.40 Incitec Pivot Competitors $2.79 billion $136.14 million -8.19

Incitec Pivot’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Incitec Pivot. Incitec Pivot is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Incitec Pivot competitors beat Incitec Pivot on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, France, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers. It also manufactures and sells industrial explosives, such as ammonium nitrate and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries; and manufactures, imports, and sells industrial chemicals to the agriculture and specialist industries. Incitec Pivot Limited was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

