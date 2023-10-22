Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INFN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Infinera from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.72.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of INFN stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $737.49 million, a P/E ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $376.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.05 million. Analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,399,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,177,000 after acquiring an additional 437,556 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 26.5% during the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 578,424 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,671,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.5% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,048,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,454,000 after purchasing an additional 561,769 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

