Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIFree Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $726,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Infinity Pharmaceuticals

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adelene Q. Perkins sold 410,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $28,713.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,175,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,270.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109,992 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

