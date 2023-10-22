Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $60.42 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

