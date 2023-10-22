Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $2,361,880.22 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 163,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $2,361,880.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,052,870 shares in the company, valued at $246,755,028.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 322,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $4,765,249.26.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $631,267.20.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 77,970 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,157,854.50.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,730 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $455,111.30.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 145,133 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,136,357.76.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 194,681 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $2,830,661.74.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 88,457 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $1,310,048.17.

On Friday, September 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 133,755 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $1,988,936.85.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 442,590 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $6,461,814.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 74,372 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $1,099,218.16.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth $179,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 80,127 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 31.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.