Insider Buying: EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Acquires A$15,291.08 in Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mick) O’Brien bought 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$27.16 ($17.19) per share, with a total value of A$15,291.08 ($9,677.90).

EQT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 6.89.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous Final dividend of $0.49. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

About EQT

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

