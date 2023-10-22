Insider Buying: ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Acquires $5,485,615.02 in Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 603,478 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $5,485,615.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,240,049 shares in the company, valued at $656,662,045.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.97 million. ProFrac had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 202.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACDC. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ProFrac by 1,789.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ProFrac from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

