Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $945,450.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $945,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,776.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cloudflare Stock Down 5.4 %
NYSE:NET opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 0.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on NET. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
