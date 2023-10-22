Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $945,450.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $945,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,776.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cloudflare Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE:NET opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 0.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

