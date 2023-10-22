Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Sells $21,022.50 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $21,022.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,442.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Eddleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $20,730.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $21,082.50.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $24,787.50.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $30,157.50.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DV opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $42.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

