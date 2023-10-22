Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,153. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Micron Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $486,780.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $477,330.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $492,730.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $490,770.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $463,820.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,311,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Report on MU

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.