Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $1,384,179.94 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 55,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $1,384,179.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,645 shares in the company, valued at $19,879,174.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $2,201,896.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,486 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $1,717,367.82.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 125,223 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,309,643.89.

On Friday, September 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 140,364 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $3,822,111.72.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,737,104.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $2,792,780.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 77,960 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,011,368.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,840 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $1,133,808.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 5,321 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $122,116.95.

NYSE IOT opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.41. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $32.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. Equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,019,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Samsara by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 98,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

