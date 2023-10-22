Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells $27,384.10 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Free Report) CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,910 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $27,384.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,532,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,736.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 18th, Jing Nealis sold 11,280 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $24,026.40.
  • On Friday, August 18th, Jing Nealis sold 10,895 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $23,097.40.

SES AI Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SES opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. SES AI Co. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $751.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.66.

SES AI (NYSE:SESGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SES AI during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

