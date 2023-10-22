Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells $27,384.10 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,910 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $27,384.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,532,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,736.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Jing Nealis sold 11,280 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $24,026.40.

On Friday, August 18th, Jing Nealis sold 10,895 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $23,097.40.

SES AI Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SES opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. SES AI Co. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $751.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SES AI during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

