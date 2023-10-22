Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells 19,780 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 19,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $596,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,209,806 shares in the company, valued at $126,967,748.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 21,679 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $619,369.03.

On Thursday, September 21st, Anthony Casalena sold 11,189 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $313,515.78.

On Monday, September 11th, Anthony Casalena sold 18,813 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $589,975.68.

On Friday, September 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 14,688 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $473,981.76.

On Monday, August 28th, Anthony Casalena sold 30,910 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $899,790.10.

On Friday, August 25th, Anthony Casalena sold 42,220 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $1,227,335.40.

On Monday, August 14th, Anthony Casalena sold 32,998 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,025,247.86.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Anthony Casalena sold 52,546 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $1,727,712.48.

Squarespace Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SQSP opened at $29.36 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQSP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

