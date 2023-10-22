Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CMO Sells $2,109,235.75 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $2,109,235.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,155,069.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carmen Bozic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $361.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $375.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.