Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 2,842 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 35.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 52.7% during the first quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 785,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,900 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 192.5% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 630,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 414,654 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.1% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 567,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE:SPR opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

