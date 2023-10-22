Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 14,223 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 223.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 39,583 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,835,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after buying an additional 210,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $148.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $71,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,703 shares in the company, valued at $88,057.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.