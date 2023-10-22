Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) and ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) and ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Insteel Industries and ADF Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insteel Industries 4.99% 8.04% 6.83% ADF Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insteel Industries and ADF Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insteel Industries $649.19 million 0.88 $125.01 million $1.66 17.73 ADF Group N/A N/A N/A $0.04 89.55

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insteel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than ADF Group. Insteel Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADF Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

81.0% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of ADF Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Insteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. ADF Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Insteel Industries pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ADF Group pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Insteel Industries and ADF Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insteel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A ADF Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Insteel Industries beats ADF Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The company's WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, such as engineered structural mesh, an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a reinforcing solution for hot-rolled rebar; concrete pipe reinforcement, an engineered made-to-order product, which is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and standard welded wire reinforcement, a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, rebar fabricators, distributors, and contractors primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc. engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures. It serves general contractors, project owners, engineering firms and project architects, structural steel erectors, and other steel structure fabricators. The company was formerly known as Les Entreprises El Drago Ltée and changed its name to ADF Group Inc. in August 1998. ADF Group Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

