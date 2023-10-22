Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.58.

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

