Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Shares of IDN opened at $1.92 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $36.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 7.6% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at about $735,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 55.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Recommended Stories

