International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

International Paper Stock Down 2.7 %

IP stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. International Paper’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

