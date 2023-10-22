Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.17.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
