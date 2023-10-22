Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Inuvo Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 276,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 81,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 699,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

