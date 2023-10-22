iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,425,000 after purchasing an additional 655,183 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 231,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,546,000 after purchasing an additional 73,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

