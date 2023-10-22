Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $33,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,746,000 after acquiring an additional 66,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $143.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.43. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $202.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

