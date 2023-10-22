Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.69. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $62.72 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

