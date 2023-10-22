Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,022 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 73.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JHG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

