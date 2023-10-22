Jenoptik (JNPKF) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) is one of 68 public companies in the “Electronic Components” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Jenoptik to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jenoptik and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jenoptik N/A N/A 29.98 Jenoptik Competitors $1.55 billion $157.12 million -526.86

Jenoptik’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jenoptik. Jenoptik is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jenoptik N/A N/A N/A Jenoptik Competitors -13.62% -5.79% -2.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Jenoptik and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

30.0% of Jenoptik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jenoptik and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jenoptik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jenoptik Competitors 103 821 1338 5 2.55

As a group, “Electronic Components” companies have a potential upside of 52.23%. Given Jenoptik’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jenoptik has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Jenoptik beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors. The company also provides optics and optical systems, including objective lenses for laser material processing, system partner for optics, customized and standardized objective lenses, optical measuring systems, and precision optical components; optical shaft measuring systems, optical 3D measurement technology, optical in-line inspection, vision-systems, and ultra-fast opto-electronic probe card; and optoelectronics and optoelectronic systems comprising system partner for optoelectronic systems, customized-specific optoelectronic systems, optoelectronics assemblies and subsystems, light modulation, and photodiodes and LEDs. In addition, it offers road safety solutions, such as speed enforcement, average speed cameras, red light cameras, evaluation software, and traffic services; and civil security solutions, including automatic number plate recognition and data analysis software, border security, combating organized crime, protecting public places, and monitoring suspect vehicles. The company serves automotive, defense and security, electronics and information technology, healthcare and life science, industry and mechanical engineering, semiconductor equipment, and public safety sectors. Jenoptik AG was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

