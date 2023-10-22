JMP Securities Cuts Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target to $33.00

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

Getty Realty stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 39.48%. The business had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $695,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

