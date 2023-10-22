JMP Securities Trims Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Target Price to $12.50

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TWO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWO

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 0.9 %

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TWO opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.50%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -352.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.