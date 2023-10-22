Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.19.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $397.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.