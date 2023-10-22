Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.00 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

